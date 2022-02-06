Valley beats Callaway boys in overtime

Published 8:21 pm Saturday, February 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

By Ethan Strang

The Callaway Cavaliers boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker in overtime to the Valley Rams Saturday by a score of 60-58. The Cavaliers traveled across the Alabama state line in hopes of bringing a win back to Georgia but fell just short.

The Cavaliers were down seven at the break, but rallied in the second half to force overtime. 

Exarious Reed put the Cavaliers offense on his back as he scored 27 points in the game. 

The Cavaliers fall to 15-6 overall, but still have a perfect region record intact. Callaway’s last game of the regular season is a region battle at Bremen on Feb. 8.

