Valley incident report for Feb. 22

Published 4:44 pm Monday, February 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

Report of a Theft of Property 2nd (Firearm) in the 1100 block of County Road 522
Report of a Child in Need of Supervision in the 500 block of US Highway 29
Report of a Failure to Give Information and Render Aid in the 600 block of Fob James Drive
Report of an Assault 1st in the 1700 block of 55th Street
Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Hair Ties) in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue
Report of a Possession of Marijuana 2nd in the 500 block of US Highway 29

