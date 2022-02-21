Valley incident report for Feb. 22

Report of a Theft of Property 2nd (Firearm) in the 1100 block of County Road 522

Report of a Child in Need of Supervision in the 500 block of US Highway 29

Report of a Failure to Give Information and Render Aid in the 600 block of Fob James Drive

Report of an Assault 1st in the 1700 block of 55th Street

Report of a Theft of Property 4th (Hair Ties) in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue

Report of a Possession of Marijuana 2nd in the 500 block of US Highway 29