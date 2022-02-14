Valley incident reports for Feb. 15

Published 4:41 pm Monday, February 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

Report of a Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and a Theft of Property 4th (Currency) in the 1800 block of 52nd Street
Report of a Harassment in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Drive
Report of a Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle in the 4100 block of 23rd Avenue
Report of an Assault 3rd in the 200 block of West Sears Street
Report of a Criminal Mischief 3rd and a Theft of Property 4th (Appliances and copper wiring) in the 1500 block of Lantuck Road
Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd in the 5800 block of 22nd Avenue
Report of a Harassment and a Criminal Trespass 3rd in the 6200 block of 20th Avenue

