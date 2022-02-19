Vision LaFayette meeting went well, says chair

The Vision LaFayette meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15 went well, according to Vision LaFayette Chair Jimmy Stewart. Vision LaFayette is a group of concerned citizens, community leaders and government officials who seek to have the City of LaFayette designated as a Main Street Community by Main Street Alabama, an organization that revitalizes communities. The meeting was a way for Vision LaFayette to inform the community of its initiative and gain volunteers.

“There was probably between 40 and 50 people that attended,” Stewart said. “We were able to get a lot interest from both the community, the businesses, as well as a lot of citizens. Since the meeting, we have had numerous volunteers that have actually taken on roles.”

The event was catered by Krave Korner.

“The food was great,” Stewart said. “It was very professionally done, and I can tell you that it was very well received by the city, county and community as well as a lot of local businesses. So overall, at the end of the night, everybody had big smiles on their face and were motivated to make this succeed.”

Stewart said he believed that Vision LaFayette gained two or three volunteers from the meeting. But since then, he said the organization has gained three to four more.

What volunteers will mainly help with is gathering information about LaFayette, including photos, to submit in a portfolio with the application to Main Street Alabama.

Stewart said Vision LaFayette will have a meeting every two weeks, and they will be primarily for volunteers to talk about tasks and their progress. The next meeting will happen Thursday, Feb. 24 at 5:30 CT at the LaFayette First Baptist fellowship hall. The following meeting will be Thursday, March 10 at 5:30 at the same place.

“The plan is to complete the application end of March, first part of April, because the application is due on May 9,” Stewart said.

He said his group is probably about 50 percent through the application process.

“It’s the creative part of it that we’ve really got to focus on,” he said. “And hopefully we’ll have help from both of the high schools.”