All tickets sold for Grillin’ for Girls fundraiser

VALLEY — All the tickets have been sold for Saturday’s Grillin’ for Girls fundraiser for the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

“We’ve got the steaks ordered, and everything starts at 6 p.m.,” said Major T.J. Wood of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

It will be taking place in the Community Room (big gym) at Valley Community Center, and ticket holders have the option of staying for a sit-down meal or leaving with a to-go plate.

Those who stay can watch and take part in the fun of two auctions. A silent auction starts at 6 p.m. and will go on until around 7:15 p.m. The live auction starts at 7:30 p.m. and will continue until all the items have been sold.

“We have some auction items we think people will like,” Wood said.

They include basketballs signed by Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and Alabama coach Nate Oats, footballs signed by Alabama coach Nick Saban and former Alabama and current Miami Dolphin star Tua Tagovailoa, a baseball jersey autographed by former Auburn star Tim Hudson, some firearms, ammunition and other sporting items, Yeti items such as tumblers, bottles, drinkware and coolers, gift certificates from local businesses and cakes baked by some of the best cooks in Chambers County.

“We’re looking for a big crowd,” Wood said. “It should be a fun evening, and we are raising money for a good cause. If you ever visit the Girls Ranch and see what goes on there, it really touches your heart. You really want to help them.”

The second annual Captain Jason Fuller Memorial Motorcycle Ride will be taking place on the following Saturday in Tallapoosa County. It’s another fundraiser for the Girls Ranch in memory of a former CCSO officer who died at a young age in 2021. Major Wood will be leading out on the first motorcycle.