Atlanta Braves World Series Trophy tour to stop in LaGrange

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves have announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist Thursday in a press release.

The final stop announced for the coveted trophy will be Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange on August 6 at 3 p.m. eastern.

The tour will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.

Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.

The tour began on Feb. 15 at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta.

During its stop, fans are invited to take photos with the 2021 World Series Trophy while enjoying music and entertainment with the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters and BLOOPER, and hearing reflections on the momentous 2021 season.

“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the postseason, and we are taking this championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, President & CEO of the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves and Truist are calling on fans to help build meaningful and exciting stops over the next few months by submitting suggested locations at www.Braves.com/TrophyTour.

“Truist is excited to be part of the World Series Trophy Tour and celebrate the World Champions across Braves Country,” said Joe Smith, Head of Sports and Entertainment Marketing at Truist. “It’s been incredible to be part of this historic year with the Atlanta Braves, and we can’t wait to make more great memories with Braves fans during the tour.”

Whether celebrating fans with giveaway items, engaging in a service activity or recognizing local heroes, Truist plans to plant seeds of care in the communities served along the journey.