Be weather aware: Strong storms, tornadoes possible for Chambers County
Published 10:15 am Friday, March 18, 2022
A small portion of Chambers County is under a slight risk for severe weather Friday, including the possibility for tornadoes, heavy rain and wind gusts about 60 miles per hour.
There are two different waves of weather expected Friday, with the first ending at noon. The second threat will then move in this afternoon.
The Valley Times-News will post any watches and warnings that are issued throughout the day.