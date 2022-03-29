Braves Trophy Tour makes stop at Plainsman Park for midweek matchup vs. Jacksonville State

AUBURN – Coming off a road series win at Texas A&M, Auburn (17-7) returns to Plainsman Park to host Jacksonville State (11-11) Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.

Tuesday’s game is a part of the Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour. Fans will be able to have their picture taken with the World Series Trophy when gates open at 5 p.m. The trophy will be located under the overhang of the Josh Donaldson Hitting Lab, and fans who wish to get their picture taken are encouraged to enter the gate down the right-field line.

The game will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on 93.9 FM. It is also available for streaming on SEC Network+.

Single-game tickets and mini-packs are available for purchase. To order tickets online, click here. Fans can reach the Auburn ticket office by phone at 855-282-2010 or by emailing tickets@auburn.edu.