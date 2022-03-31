CCSD announces delayed start Thursday

After conferring with Chambers County EMA Director, Superintendent, Casey Chambley, and the Director of Transportation, a decision was made to delay the start of school by two hours for all CCSD staff and students in the district for tomorrow.

The decision was made to ensure buses could run safely for students without the risk of fallen debris in the roads in the early morning as well as travel for staff.