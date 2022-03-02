City of Valley sells Riverview property

VALLEY — The City of Valley on Monday sold a sizable piece of property in the River View community to high bidder Tommy Rogers, who offered $16,111.50 for the land. The property starts directly behind the First Christian Church and runs along Myhand Street and crosses the CV Railroad Trail for a short distance before the property line heads back all the way to School Street. Also included are nine lots that face School Street across from the River View School building.

It’s not unusual for the city to sell properties that were taken in condemnation actions, but it is unusual for the city to sell such a large piece of property in one of the historic mill village communities.

In other action on Monday, the council approved a change order to expedite some ongoing water and sewer construction on the Burney property across from Zaxby’s on Fob James Drive. The change order involves some unexpected spending due in part to rising prices due to current inflation. The change order is for just under $375,000. The work is being done by the East Alabama Water, Sewer and Fire Protection District. The lines being put in will circle the Burney site and head back along King Road to Fob James Drive. What’s particularly expensive right now are the large concrete pipes that will be going underground.

The city council awarded a contract to low bidder Chris Clark Grading and Paving to pave Burney Road and a nearby cul-de-sac for $125,534. Curb and gutter work is also included. A new road, Burney Road connects Fob James Drive with 55th Street.

The council approved a consent agenda covering seven items including the renewal of a maintenance and support agreement with Data Works Plus, LLC, of Greenville, South Carolina, four budget amendments requested by city departments and redeeming some property via a quitclaim deed to Pamela Bailey.

The budget amendment for the police department is to cover higher costs for equipment and automobiles. It’s for $70,000; $35,000 of that will be going to the purchase of a police package Ford Explorer, $31,500 for eight laptop computers for patrol cars and $3,500 for ten portable radios for patrol cars.

The budget amendment for the Public Works Department is for $36,050. The department is in the process of purchasing a new street sweeper which should arrive in May for June. The old street sweeper won’t run, has been declared surplus and will be sold to a high bidder.

The budget amendment for city hall is for $61,160, $14,000 of which covers the city’s portion of purchasing a new bus for the senior center. The remaining amount will cover the purchase of some new basketball goals for the Community Room, 40 lightweight round tables, a new track timing system and some starting platforms for the indoor pool.

The budget amendment for city hall is for $10,650 and will cover the cost of some needed improvements in the bathroom and kitchen areas at city hall.

Council Member Jim Clark reported to the council that he had recently visited fellow Council Member Randall Maddux, who has had a long hospital stay following surgery. “He went back hone on Friday ,” he said. “We need to keep praying for him and his family. They have been through a tough time.”

Planning & Development Director Travis Carter said the city is still getting complaints about garbage pickup. “It’s still bad,” he said.

Carter invited Valley residents to take part in this year’s Valley Tree Board tree giveaway in observance of Arbor Day. It will be taking place on Saturday, March 12th outside city hall. It starts at 9 a.m., and a total of 400 fruit trees will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis,

Valley Parks & Recreation Director Laurie Blount said the city’s 12 & under girls basketball team had qualified for the state tournament to be held in Gadsden.