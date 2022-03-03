Date set for Clean Up Valley

VALLEY — Clean Up Valley Day has been set for Saturday, April 23 and will be taking place on the weekend of Earth Day 2022.

‘The City of Valley is looking for civic groups, local businesses, churches and friends to come out that day to help us fill up our garbage cans and rid Valley of trash,” Valley Parks & Recreation Director Laurie Blount said. “We are inviting everyone to meet us at the Community Center at 8 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, April 23. We will be picking up litter along our city streets and doing our part to help make Valley a city we can be even prouder of. Please register your group by calling (334) 756-5290.”

Everyone who signs up by April 20th will receive a free biscuit. Each group or individual will be assigned streets they will be responsible for.

“You must have your own transportation,” Blount said. “We will provide you with gloves and trash bags.”

Weather permitting, a citywide yard sale will be taking place on Saturday, April 16. “For those who will take part, we will help you advertise your yard sale,” Blount said. “If you sign up by March 28 you will receive a yard sign and be placed on a citywide map. The cost is $5. Registration forms can be picked up at the Community Center or emailed to you. The city will be advertising the event. For more information, call (334) 756-5290.”

On the week of April 18-25, AmWaste will be running extra garbage trucks to pick up household garbage. The following week extra trucks will be going out to pick up yard trimmings.

Valley will be hosting e-waste recycling on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion in front of the Langdale Mill site. Any unwanted electrical item with a cord can be dropped off on those two days. Items AmWaste will not pick up such as old tires and appliances can be left there. Items will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on those two days.

A Shred-it truck will be at the Pavilion from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, April 23.

The theme for this year’s Earth Day is “Invest in Our Planet.” The first Earth Day observance took place on April 22, 1970. It marks the birth of the environmental movement.

At that time, there was no EPA, no Clean Air Act and no Clean Water Act. There have been some noticeable improvements since then, one example being the Chattahoochee River, a much cleaner stream now than it was 50 years ago. It still has its bad days, though, and according to the Georgia Rivers Network remains a heavily polluted stream.