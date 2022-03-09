Georgia governor plans to suspend state’s gas tax as prices continue to rise

Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he plans to work with the Georgia General Assembly to temporarily suspend the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales. In Georgia, the average price of a gallon of gas has increased from $2.59 to $4.06 (over 56%) since March of 2021. Researchers further estimate that the average American household could spend an additional $2,000 a year on gas as a result of increases in fuel cost, on top of record-high inflation already impacting families. Governor Kemp, in conjunction with Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston, will take measures to alleviate the burden placed on Georgians. The measures will take effect upon the governor’s signature of HB 304 and remain in effect through May 31, 2022.

Georgia’s gas tax is 0.291 for gasoline and 0.326 for diesel, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue.

“President Biden took office in January of 2021, and to understand why we are in this current state of record-high inflation and costs to the average American family, people can simply track his first year of misguided policy decisions,” Kemp said. “Because of our strong, fiscally conservative approach to budgeting, Lt. Governor Duncan, Speaker Ralston, and I can confidently propose a state motor fuel tax suspension to curb sky-high gas prices while also returning money back to hardworking Georgians through a tax refund and an income tax cut. With this latest measure, we are making it even more clear that in Georgia we are going to empower families to keep their money in their own pockets.”

“I applaud Governor Kemp for delivering bold leadership that will provide crucial relief for Georgians at the gas pump,” said Lieutenant Governor Duncan. “I look forward to working with Speaker Ralston and my colleagues in the Senate to quickly pass this measure as a counterweight against the extreme rise in gas prices.”

““We know that Georgia families and businesses are hurting from outrageously high gas prices,” Ralston said. “That’s why I’m proud to join Governor Kemp and Lt. Governor Duncan in supporting a temporary suspension of the state’s motor fuel taxes. In these extraordinary times, every little bit helps and we remain focused on keeping our people and our economy moving.”