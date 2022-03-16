Gov. Ivey announces Niagara Bottling plans Alabama production facility, creating 50 jobs in Opelika

OPELIKA — Gov. Kay Ivey announced today in a press release that Niagara Bottling LLC, one of the nation’s leading beverage manufacturers, plans to open a new production facility in Opelika with an investment estimated to reach $112 million.

The bottling plant, located in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park along Interstate 85, will create 50 jobs initially.

“Niagara Bottling’s decision to locate its new production facility in Opelika is a testament to Alabama’s strong business climate and the many advantages we can offer companies looking to energize their growth plans,” Ivey said in the release. “Niagara Bottling is making a significant investment to launch this operation, and we are happy that the company chose to do it in Sweet Home Alabama.”

Niagara Bottling, family-owned and operated since 1963, operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. The Diamond Bar, a California-based company works closely with some of the largest retailers, grocers, clubs, and convenience stores throughout the country.

“We value the highly competitive and attractive combination of location, infrastructure, logistics, and workforce in Opelika,” said Brian Hess, an executive vice president at Niagara Bottling. “Niagara has built a strong team and community relationships throughout the United States and looks forward to maintaining our leadership in the areas of manufacturing, innovation, supply chain, and overall environmental stewardship.”

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Niagara Bottling is a great addition to the state’s business community.

“The top-level priorities of Alabama’s economic development team are creating meaningful job opportunities for citizens around the state and bringing in new investment to invigorate communities,” said Secretary Canfield. “We look forward to seeing Niagara Bottling grow and thrive in Opelika because that perfectly aligns with our strategic economic development objectives.”

Opelika officials welcomed Niagara Bottling’s investment plans.

“It is truly an honor when an industry chooses to invest in our community,” Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said in the release. “We are glad to assist Niagara Bottling in their continued success.”