Mr. Charles Rush Hall, age 90, of Valley passed away on March 4, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Hall was born on Sept. 1, 1931, in Shawmut to the late Rush Hall and Thelma Moore Hall of Shawmut. He was a lifelong resident of Valley, Alabama (Shawmut).

He proudly served in the US Army as a staff sergeant during the Korean War where he was awarded two Bronze Stars. He worked for West Point Pepperell’s Shawmut Mill for over 48 years.

He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Lanett until his illness. He served His Lord as deacon, Sunday school teacher, youth leader, training union director, men’s brotherhood president, and Carpenters for Christ.

He loved his Shawmut community. He enjoyed playing slow pitch softball for many years. His activities included serving as a Boy Scout leader, helped establish the Shawmut School Reunion, and Bobby’s Backyard Brotherhood. He was a Stewmaster and helped at David’s BBQ. He also started his own bible study at home. He is known for entertaining churches and clubs with his dancing dolls. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Glenella Fetner Hall; his daughters, Sheena (Tommy) Siggers of Valley and Wendy (Art) Knight of Knoxville, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Jonathan (Ashleigh) Siggers, Tinsley (Dustin) Harrison, Ruthie Knight, Arthur “Little Art” Knight, Adie Knight, Asher Knight, and Lacy Knight, all from Knoxville; his great grandchildren, Jon David and Hallston Siggers of Knoxville; his daughter-in-law, Nanci Pike Hall; his sisters, Tommie Brown of Valley, Reita Timlin and Jane Keith of Florida along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Randal Charles Hall.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Lanett at 2 p.m. EST. Graveside services will follow in Shawmut Cemetery.

The Reverend Ronnie Jordan and the Reverend Frank Sledge will officiate.

Mr. Hall’s family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. EST until the service hour at the church.

Please visit Mr. Hall’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for his family, to share a memory of Mr. Hall, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.