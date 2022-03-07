Mr. Ed Davis, 96, of Valley, Alabama passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Davis was born on Sept. 12, 1925, in Hamburg to the late Ed R. Davis, Sr. and Ruby Jones Davis.

He was a member of the Shawmut United Methodist Church. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the US Navy in the Pacific theater on the USS Missouri. He was a Sub District Manager for Alabama Power for 38 years.

He was a former wrestler for Auburn University who started wrestling programs at Enterprise High School, Valley High School, and Springwood School. Known affectionately as “Mr. Ed” he umpired baseball games throughout the Valley area for many years. He was very active in the community, serving on the board of Lanier Memorial Hospital for over 20 years, working with the Chamber of Commerce where he was a past President, was an avid member of the Jaycees, serving a term as State President, was a member of the Kiwanis Club, and a volunteer at Calloway Gardens. He had a lifelong hobby of building and flying model airplanes.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ann M. Davis; children, Deborah Ann Davis, Kay D. (Tom) Perryman, Ed R. (Dolly) Davis, III, and Mike (Re) Davis; grandchildren, Greg D. Rice, Ginger R. (Erik) Lubinger, Jill R. (Michael) Turner, Ed R. Davis, IV, Calli (Chris) Gagnon, Jena (Ryan) Hudmon, Jade (Blake) Hudmon, and Hannah Davis; great-grandchildren, Lilli, Ellison, Keller, Karson, Reese, Max, John Lawrence, Caty-Mae, Jack, Addisyn, Karsen, and Ryker; brother, Henry Taylor (Barbara) Davis.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. EST at Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera, Alabama. Pastor Gerald Carnes will officiate. Mr. Davis’ family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

Please visit Mr. Davis’ Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownsrvicefh.com to leave a condolence for his family, to share a memory of Mr. Davis, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.