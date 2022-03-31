Mr. Kenneth “Big Baby” Wright passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Public Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, 1 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, Pastor Kelsey Barnes, Officiating.

Mr. Wright is survived by his son, ZaKendrick Huguley of Chesapeake, Virginia; two brothers, Chester (Debra) Phillips of Lanett and Duane Phillips of Lanett; one niece and nephew, a host of other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.