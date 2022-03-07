Mr. Phillip Burke, 78, LaFayette died Friday, March 4, 2022, at the EAMC Lanier Hospital.

Phillip was born in West Point, Georgia on Oct.19, 1943, to the late Kelly Paul Burke and the late Leona Bruce,

Burke attended the Center Baptist Church in Ridge Grove and retired as a dispatcher with the Chambers County 911 Center after 15 years of service.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. central, 3 p.m. eastern at the Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett with Rev. David Bradshaw and Mr. Tim Bunn officiating.

The family will greet friends at the cemetery from 1 p.m. central, 2 p.m. eastern prior to the graveside service.

He is survived by his Sister Rita Millennia of Lanett, Brother Carl Franklin (Jeannie) Burke of Pine Mountain, Georgia; Nephews Paul Jeremy Burke of Pine Mountain, Georgia, Jason Ray Burke of LaGrange, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and Wife Debbie Burke.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chattahoochee Hospice # 6 Medical Park North Valley, Alabama 36864.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette directing.