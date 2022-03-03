OUR VIEW: Best of Chambers County nominations open

We officially launched our Best of Chambers County competition on our website Monday morning. If you’re not familiar with this contest, it’s a chance for local businesses to hear directly from local residents about their favorites.

The lists include everything from favorite local restaurants to your favorite places to shop.

Who has the best burger in town? Best fries? Where’s the best place to take a date? What about an out of town guest?

We want to hear who you’d trust if you’re air condoning went out.

Or if you suddenly had a toothache. Which dentist are you going to?

Out of all the great educators in our community, who’s the best?

All of the voting is done by you, the reader, and it’s a great way to share the absolute best of the best in our community.

To participate in the nomination round, visit www.valleytimes-news.com/contests. It lasts until March 21.

Then, we’ll move forward with the voting round, where the community will be able to select the winners in every category.

As part of the contest, anyone interested in advertising for their local business can get more information by emailing ashley.tipler@valleytimes-news.com.