Point professor appointed to serve on Georgia State Licensing Board

Point University announced via press release Friday, Dr. Greg Moffatt, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at Point University, has been named to the Board of Professional Counselors, Social Workers, and Marriage and Family Therapists for the State of Georgia.

The board licenses mental health professionals who work throughout the state. Moffatt was recently sworn in by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Moffatt, who is professor of counseling psychology at Point, is also a licensed counselor, a published author, a columnist for newspapers and Counseling Today, and a frequent public speaker.

Moffatt served for nearly ten years as a regular lecturer at the FBI Academy, a profiler with the Atlanta Cold Case Squad, and consultant to numerous airlines, businesses and schools.

“Dr. Moffatt’s appointment to the Georgia Composite Board is a great honor and a fitting recognition of his service and professional expertise,” said Dr. Stephen Waers, chief academic officer. “Point University is grateful to have such a well-respected leader as the dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.”

“I’m honored to have been selected by Governor Kemp to serve on the composite board, but even more so, I’m honored by the shower of support and encouragement I’ve received from my clinical colleagues in the field,” said Moffatt. “That means as much to me as recognition from the governor.”