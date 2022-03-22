Public hearing set to vacate property on 45th St SW

At Monday’s meeting, the Chambers County Commission continued its-newly formed employee recognition program.

County engineer Josh Harvill recognized Ashley Talbot for her five years of service with the highway department.

“I don’t think I really knew the duties and responsibilities as well as I do now of the position she’s in,” Harvill said. “Shes’ really grown in that position. Every department that interacts with her says she’s an asset to the county.”

Commission chair Debra Riley, a former educator, commented that she taught Talbot.

“Josh asked me if I ever met Ashley,” Riley said. “Well, I actually taught Ashley. It always warms my heart to see students like you stay in our county and work in our county. She was an excellent student.”

In other discussion, the commission approved a public hearing for April 25 at 3:45 p.m. central. The hearing is to discuss a petition from West Rock to have a portion of a roadway on 45th St SW in Huguley be vacated. County Attorney Skip McCoy told the commission West Rock owns both sides of the roadway, and they intend to use the vacated road as additional parking.

After Commissioner James Williams asked if there was any possibility of bringing anything else to that area, Chambers County Development Authority’s Deputy Director Chris Busby said once Chambers County Concrete moved in, they knew there was no way anything else could go out there.

The portion of 45th St SW that is to be vacated dead-ends at West Rock.

Chambers County Extension Coordinator Rachel Snoddy was also present to talk about the upcoming Chambers County Virtual Health fair.

The health fair will feature keynote speaker Lynn G. Brown, DNP, RN-BC, CNE, associate clinical professor at Auburn University College of Nursing, who will speak about cervical cancer awareness and prevention.

The virtual fair will be available via Zoom on Thursday, March 24, at 5:30 CST.

The link to join the meeting is https://auburn.zoom.us/i/899516854950; those interested can dial in by dialing 301.715.8592 312-626-6799 using meeting code 895 1685 4950.

Snoddy said this is the first of what hopes to be an annual event, and hopefully, next year, the event can be held in person.

Harvill also updated the commission on three two-year-old trucks placed on the auction block.

The first two trucks, Harvill said, sold for $240,000 each, less a 7% auction fee. The trucks were purchased for $161,306.10 — including interest paid — earning a profit of $78,693.90 for each truck sold.

The third truck sold for $230,000, mainly due to having more miles than the other two vehicles, and a lowboy tractor sold for $195,000, less a 7% auction fee.

Harvill chalks this type of profit up to simple supply and demand.

“The reason for that type of demand is strictly supply and demand. There’s just a limited amount of vehicles out there right now,” he said.

Commissioner Charlie Williams commended Harvill on his many years of selling surplus vehicles and earning a profit for the county.

The commission approved changes to its employee manual dealing with comp time and political activity in other businesses.

The commission also approved a resolution for employees to participate in the wellness screening program.

To keep insurance premiums low and encourage county employees to remain in good health, employees will have to participate in the screening program or incur the cost of the additional premium between a standard rate and the preferred rate.

“This would provide that any employee did not receive the wellness screening by Oct. 31 of this year that, they would be forced to pay the additional premium between a standard rate and preferred rate as far as medical insurance, which is roughly $60 [per month],” McCoy said. “It behooves everyone to participate. It does not cost anything to participate.”

The commission will meet again on Monday, April 4 at 4 p.m. central.