Redeeming Grace Ministries hosting Black Balloon Day memorial event

Redeeming Grace Ministries (RGM) is hosting a community memorial event on March 6, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. eastern, at The Upper Room Church, 3640 55th St, Valley, AL 36854.

Black Balloon Day started with a family’s loss. On March 6, 2015, Greg Tremblay, a father of four, died of an overdose at 38 years old. Tremblay’s sister-in-law started Black Balloon Day to memorialize him and the impact he had on his family and raise awareness of the opioid crisis.

Since that time, every year on March 6, people worldwide remember those whose lives were lost due to an overdose on what is now known as Black Balloon Day.

The day has become a national and international day that brings awareness to the deaths that stemmed from an overdose.

Sadly the leading cause of accidental deaths in the U.S. is drug overdose. Black Balloon day helps to bring awareness by creating unity and providing support for those in addiction and the families impacted by addiction.

Black Balloon Day aims to remove the stigma surrounding substance dependency or the misuse of opioids. Statistics show many people avoid receiving treatment because they do not think they can afford it or are worried about judgment being placed on them if they come forward.

RGM will have Black Balloon Cutouts to write loved ones’ names that were lost to overdose. Balloons will be taped to a board similar to a Wall of Remembrance. Speakers will also share hope with those grieving.