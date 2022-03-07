Rhonda Earl, 59, a resident of Huguley passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at EAMC Opelika. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 2 p.m EST from Shawmut Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Ken Wyatt and Rev. Tim Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Lanett.

The visitation was Monday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM EST at Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

Mrs. Earl was born on July 13, 1962, in Langdale, Alabama and was a member of the Shawmut Church of the Nazarene.

Mrs. Earl is survived by her husband of 39 years, David Earl; sons, Jeremy Earl (Merri) & Chase Earl (Talia); seven grandchildren, Jaxon, Payton, Cooper, Benton, Bryce, Trae, & Quinn; three brothers, Eugene Maddux (Brenda), David Maddux (Debra), & Randall Maddux (Angela); and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston & Beatrice Maddux and a brother, Wayne Maddux.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.