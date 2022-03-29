Severe weather possible in Chambers County Wednesday

Severe weather is expected to impact Chambers County and all of Central Alabama on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Chambers County is under an enhanced risk of severe weather, which is three out of five on the National Weather Service’s severe weather scale. The main threats in the enhanced area are damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour and a few tornadoes.

The western half of the state is under a moderate risk of severe weather, which is four out of five on the scale. The enhanced risk area includes damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour and tornadoes.

The eastern portion of Lee County is actually under a “slight” risk, which is two out of five on the severe weather scale. The slight risk area includes winds up to 60 miles per hour and possible tornadoes.

The timing of the severe storm is expected between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The National Weather Service in Birmingham estimates 2 to 3 inches of rain for the Chambers County area.