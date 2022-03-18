Shaeena Naomi Hill, the daughter of Eunice E. Purcell and the late Prince Brown, was born October 18, 1969, in Flushing, Queens County, New York. On Friday, March 11, 2022, God call home his faithful daughter.

“Sha-Sha,” as she was known by many, attended Long Island City High School and graduated from the High School of Arts and Designs. After graduation, she attended Kings Borough Community College in her pursuit to become a Journalist.

As the baby of the family, she decided to leave New York City to be closed to her mother in Lanett, AL, where she lived out the rest of her days raising her two children, Darquez and Princess.

She obtained employment at Burger King initially as a cook and then was promoted to Team Leader and Trainer. Sha loved working, getting her hair done, spending time with family and friends, especially her new grandson, Jarquervious, that she called “Sweet Cakes.” She worked at Burger King for more than 20 years until she was forced to retire due to her illness.

Shaeena accepted Christ and was a member of First Pencostal Church, Lanett, AL, where she worshiped under Pastor Gary McNeily.

Shaeena was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Otis Gore; aunt, Mary E. Dowell; uncle, Rev. Jim Avery; cousin, Lorene Jennings and her late friend, Lynn Williams.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories to her loving and caring daughter, Princess Culpepper; son, Darquez Hill; her loving son-in-law, who she called “Pepper Sauce”, Jarquervious Culpepper, Sr.; loving grandson, Jarquervious Culpepper, Jr.; devoted and caring mother, Eunice E. Purcell; three sisters, Eugenia Hill-Jacobs, Taiysha Lagarde and Lisa Brown; one brother, Jo-Jo Adeyemi; three special friends, Eddie Thomas, Brishay Rush and Vanessa Davidson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Miss Hill will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET in the sanctuary of the First Pentecostal Church, Lanett, AL with Minister Tony Brown, Eulogist, Rev. Rowell Poole, Rev. Tony Avery, and Bishop Billy Avery, assisting. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery, West Point, GA.

Public Viewing will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express condolences to the family, please visit.www.mwleemortuary.com

Final arrangements entrusted to M.W. Lee Mortuary of West Point, GA.