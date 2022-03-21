The Village gives back … again

LANETT — There was a big turnaround at a communitywide distribution held this past Saturday morning at the L.B. Sykes Community Center. A row of tables was set up outside the blue top building, and a long line of participants selected from clothing items such as t-shirts, pajamas, socks, underwear, leggings, tights and Pampers and household items such as blinds, curtains, tools, kitchenware and other such items.

The event was co-hosted by Valley Community Outreach (a.k.a. The Village) and West Point-based The Tree of Life.

“We are so pleased with this turnout,” said Clint Gilder, a spokesman for The Village. “We are all about helping people and improving life for the people of the Valley.”

“We have been serving our community for two years now,” said Bridgette Heard Wilson of The Village.

“We will be hosting our next event on Saturday, April 9. We want to express our sincere appreciation to our supporters, volunteers and sponsors.”

The Village sends a big thank you to Walmart, which provided many of the items for the distribution.

The Village is made up of adults who grew up and went to school in the Valley and still love the community and its people.

Many members have gone on to rewarding careers outside the Valley but still consider it their home and want to give back to the place they dearly love.