The Village to host clothing and household item distribution

LANETT — Valley Community Outreach (a.k.a. The Village) will be having a community-wide distribution of new clothing and household items this coming weekend. It will be taking place on Saturday, March 19th from 10 a.m. until noon at the L.B. Sykes Community Center, located on Cherry Drive in Lanett. Everything (including food) will be free on a first-come, first-served basis.

The clothing items will be for all ages, genders and sizes. Included will be t-shirts, pajamas, socks, underwear, pampers, leggings and tights.

Household items to be distributed include blinds, curtains, tools, kitchenware and other items for the home.

“We just want to spread the message that Together We Can,” said The Village spokesperson Brenda Heard Wilson. “We are inviting everyone from West Point, Lanett, Valley and LaFayette to come out and join us on Saturday. We also want our city leaders to come out and be with us and to help unite us as one community. We know there have been some really tough challenges with Covid-19, rising prices and what’s going on in Ukraine. We want to do our part in helping those in need. We want to thank our local cities for the work they have done in helping us with our past distributions. Just being there with us means a lot, but you also have allowed us to use facilities and have provided traffic control. We appreciate that so much! We thank you for your unparalleled support for what we are trying to do.”

Members of The Village are adults who grew up and went to school in the local area. Many have gone on to successful careers and live away from the Valley in places like Atlanta, Birmingham, Columbus and Montgomery but still love the place they have always called home and love the people who still live here.

The Village wants to thank the City of West Point for recently recognizing them with the Donald Gilliam Community Service Award. Named in honor of a long-time former council member, this award is given each year during Black History Month and recognizes those who go the extra mile in helping improve he quality of life in West Point and in the surrounding area.

“We extend a sincere thank you to Mayor Steve Tramell and Council Member Sandra Thornton in presenting the award,” Heard-Wilson said. “Speaking on behalf of our entire team, we want you to know that this is appreciated so much. We want everyone to know that we are most grateful to God for giving us countless opportunities to serve the community we love so much. To God be the glory.”