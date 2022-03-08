Two Lanett residents arrested on gambling and drug charges

In a press release from the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, agents executed a search warrant at Rock’s & More located at 1940 S Phillips Rd. in Lanett. During the search, agents located and recovered Hydrocodone Pills, Oxycodone Pills, Methamphetamine laced with Fentanyl, Drug Paraphernalia, and nine slot machines and currency.

Arrests made are as follows:

Jeffery Milton Ward, 55, Lanett was charged with promoting gambling and possession of gambling devices

Brittany Nicole Ward, 35, Lanett was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

From January 1, 2022, through March 7, 2002, the task force conducted numerous operations leading to the arrest of 41 individuals on 116 charges.

Anyone with information regarding drug crimes is asked to contact the Chambers County Drug Task Force at 334.756.0570.