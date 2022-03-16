Two Lanett residents injured in accident that claimed the life of a Montgomery woman

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Lanett man was injured in a four-vehicle accident on State Route 126 at mile marker 5, two miles east of Montgomery.

According to the release, the accident occurred at approximately 10:57 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and claimed the life of a Montgomery woman.

Danielle C. Fitzgerald, 26, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Cruz she was driving crossed the roadway’s center line and collided head-on with a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup driven by Peter T. Shealey 56, of Lanett.

A 2013 Nissan Maxima driven by Nehesha N. Williams, 44, of Salem was traveling ahead of Shealey’s Dodge Ram and swerved to avoid Fitzgerald in the Cruz, but, as a result, struck a guardrail. After Fitzgerald and Shealey’s vehicles collided, they hit the nearby guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.

A 2018 Ford Edge driven by Gory S. Prince, 51, of Fayetteville, Georgia, struck the rear of the Shealey’s vehicle and also caught fire after the initial impact.

Fitzgerald was pronounced deceased at the scene. Shealey and Angela Glaze, 55, a passenger in Shealey’s Dodge Ram, also of Lanett, were transported to Baptist Medical Center South for medical treatment.

No further information is available. The accident is still under investigation by ALEA.