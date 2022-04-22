Mr. John W. Murray
Published 4:47 pm Friday, April 22, 2022
Mr. John W. Murray, Jr., 25, of LaFayette, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Public visitation will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, from noon CST until 5 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette with Rev. Ed Vines officiating.
Mr. Murray leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Brinasia Ramiah Lowman; one son, Karson Sparks; a special friend, Nausicoa Nakia Lowman; his father, John (Jean) Murray, Sr. of LaFayette; his mother, Tyronica Igus of Columbus, Georgia; two sisters, Gabrielle Igus and Allyria Igus, both of Columbus, Georgia; three brothers, Tyreke Murray, Xavier Igus and Gary Igus, all of Columbus, Georgia; a special aunt, Beatris Murray of LaFayette; a special cousin, Chan Tay Smith of Columbus, Georgia; a host of aunts, cousins and other relatives and friends, Arthur (Smoky) and Christine Carr.
To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.