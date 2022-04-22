Mr. John W. Murray, Jr., 25, of LaFayette, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Public visitation will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, from noon CST until 5 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette with Rev. Ed Vines officiating.

Mr. Murray leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Brinasia Ramiah Lowman; one son, Karson Sparks; a special friend, Nausicoa Nakia Lowman; his father, John (Jean) Murray, Sr. of LaFayette; his mother, Tyronica Igus of Columbus, Georgia; two sisters, Gabrielle Igus and Allyria Igus, both of Columbus, Georgia; three brothers, Tyreke Murray, Xavier Igus and Gary Igus, all of Columbus, Georgia; a special aunt, Beatris Murray of LaFayette; a special cousin, Chan Tay Smith of Columbus, Georgia; a host of aunts, cousins and other relatives and friends, Arthur (Smoky) and Christine Carr.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.