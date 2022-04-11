Alabama man killed in wrong-way crash between two tractor-trailers on I-85

Published 10:51 am Monday, April 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

A tractor-trailer was driving the wrong way on Interstate 85 Southbound Monday morning when it struck another tractor-trailer, resulting in a wreck with numerous injuries and one person dead, according to information from Georgia State Patrol.

The accident occurred just after 1 a.m. and was near mile marker 7.

According to GSP, a tractor-trailer was traveling north on Interstate 85 in the southbound lanes. Another tractor-trailer, traveling on Interstate 85 South, struck the wrong way tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes. After impact, the wrong way tractor-trailer traveled onto the median and back into the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 where it struck a third vehicle. The driver of the wrong way tractor-trailer was pronounced deceased on scene. Troup County Coroner Erin Hackley said the person killed was a 33-year-old man from Alabama. He has not been identified pending next of kin notification.

Interstate 85 South was shut down for approximately 6 hours for investigation and clean-up of the scene.

More News

EAFD responds to structure fire Monday morning

Man arrested on rape, sodomy, kidnapping, robbery charges

Scott Willingham helps make LaGrange man’s birthday special

More rain? Hail, high winds, tornadoes possible in Chambers County Wednesday

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events