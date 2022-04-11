Alabama man killed in wrong-way crash between two tractor-trailers on I-85

A tractor-trailer was driving the wrong way on Interstate 85 Southbound Monday morning when it struck another tractor-trailer, resulting in a wreck with numerous injuries and one person dead, according to information from Georgia State Patrol.

The accident occurred just after 1 a.m. and was near mile marker 7.

According to GSP, a tractor-trailer was traveling north on Interstate 85 in the southbound lanes. Another tractor-trailer, traveling on Interstate 85 South, struck the wrong way tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes. After impact, the wrong way tractor-trailer traveled onto the median and back into the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 where it struck a third vehicle. The driver of the wrong way tractor-trailer was pronounced deceased on scene. Troup County Coroner Erin Hackley said the person killed was a 33-year-old man from Alabama. He has not been identified pending next of kin notification.

Interstate 85 South was shut down for approximately 6 hours for investigation and clean-up of the scene.