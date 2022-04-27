Alabama Power Foundation launches two new grant programs for teachers

Two new grant programs from the Alabama Power Foundation will support public school teachers in their efforts to boost student achievement and readiness for colleges and careers.

The new Scholar Grants and Champion Grants are designed to better equip educators in financially challenged schools with the tools, resources and professional training they say they need to elevate student performance in key subjects and put their pupils on a course for long-term success.

“These grants are built around what teachers shared with us, in surveys and focus groups,” said the foundation’s Margaret White. “We’re excited to work closely with grant applicants and grant recipients in supporting their ideas and their initiatives. We hope these grants will inspire both teachers and students to strive for, and ultimately attain, new levels of achievement.”

The new Scholar Grants are being offered to public school teachers in grades two through eight with a focus on lifting student achievement in math and English language arts to grade-level proficiency or better.

The new Champion Grants are for public school teachers in grades nine through 11, with the goal of better preparing students in math and science so they are ready for college or a career by graduation.

Up to $7,500 will be awarded for each Scholar or Champion grant. Teachers apply as a collaborative teacher team, targeting a specific grade level and a subject area to raise student achievement. Grants are available to support public schools where at least 50% of the students receive free or reduced-price lunches.

Scholar and Champion grants are flexible and can be used for a variety of purposes. Applicants can use the grants to obtain instructional materials, for professional development and training, or to purchase classroom technology such as laptops and projectors, software and online resources.

Applications for the Scholar and Champion grants will be available on the Alabama Power Foundation website beginning Monday, May 9. The deadline to apply is Friday, June 3.

To learn more about the new Scholar grants, click here. To learn more about Champion grants, click here.

The Alabama Power Foundation is committed to empowering communities, bridging the gaps of inequity and improving the quality of life for all Alabamians. Funded by shareholder dollars, the foundation provides philanthropic support to Alabama communities, nonprofits and educational institutions. To learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation and its initiatives, please visit https://powerofgood.com/