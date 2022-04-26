Calvin Presler, 93, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the EAMC Lanier Nursing Home in Valley.

Mr. Presler was born on June 11, 1928, in Peachland, North Carolina to the late Frank and Naomi Stegall Presler. He was a graduate of Peachland High School and he attended Pfifer College. He worked as a carman for CSX Railroad until his retirement.

Calvin was a Master Mason and a longtime member of Hamlet Lodge Number 532, where he served as Master of the Lodge. He was a Shriner and a member of Oasis Temple. Calvin was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Hamlet, where he took great pride in greeting morning worshipers.

After his retirement, Calvin and Demetra moved to Ledbetter Lake where they became a part of a loving and embracing community. They enjoyed many good years in their home there.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Demetra Coward Presler and their daughter, Peggy Ruth Presler; his siblings, Ila Mae Presler, Helen Presler Ingram and Jack Lloyd Presler.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra Presler Clark (Rea); granddaughter, Amber Clark Nobles (Greg); and three beloved great-grandsons, Oliver, Owen, and Patrick Nobles. Calvin always insisted that his grandsons made him “great.”

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT at the First Baptist Church at 208 Charlotte Street, Hamlet, North Carolina 28345 – (fbchamlet.org). His family will be receiving friends and family one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 906, Hamlet, NC 28345.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Homes, 3700 20th Avenue Valley, Alabama 36854, 334-768-2141.