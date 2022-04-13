Chambers County receives grant to provide emergency services

Chambers County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The county has been chosen to receive $8,310.00 to provide emergency services in the area.

A local board made up of government officials, churches, Salvation Army and private citizens will determine how the funds awarded to Chambers County will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program. Funds are not currently available for distribution.

Under the terms of the grant form the local board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must be non-profit, have an accounting system and conduct an annual audit, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying organizations are invited to apply.

Chambers County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously. Participating agencies were responsible for providing rent/mortgage and utility assistance.