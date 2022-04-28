Chambers County Sheriff’s Department arrest reports for April 28
Published 4:19 pm Thursday, April 28, 2022
Starvos Lamont Simpson, 48, of Valley, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Unlawful Distribution of Marijuana, Failure to Appear – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, and Failure to Appear – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Keith Ray, 49, of Anniston, AL was arrested for Failure to Appear – Child Support and Community Corrections Violation
Ray Charles Wright, 56, of Cusseta, AL was arrested for SORNA Violation (2 counts)