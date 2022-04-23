City of Lanett to host first official National Day of Prayer event

By Hannah Beasley

On Thursday, May 5, the city of Lanett will celebrate the National Day of Prayer for the first time.

The event will begin at noon EST and will last around 45 to 50 minutes.

If the weather permits, the event will take place in the recreational field across from W.O. Lance Elementary.

If rain is predicted in the forecast, the event will be moved into the sanctuary of Lanett First Baptist Church. As a nationwide event, people all over the country will be praying for their community and loved ones.

Locally, there are a few select individuals who will be instrumental in praying for the city of Lanett, including Mayor Jamie Heard. Mark McCarty of Lanett Congregational Christian Church, who is helping organize the event, said Heard has been “100% supportive of this event from the beginning.”

Heard will also be the first one to lead everyone in prayer on May 5. There will also be music played, but McCarty said the heart of the event consists of praying for the citizens, praying for the city of Lanett and for Lanett to be exalted and blessed.

An executive committee made up of pastors and city council members have been preparing for this event for months. Many churches have been involved in the planning, including Lanett First Baptist, Pilgrim Baptist, Mt. Hermon Baptist, First Christian Church of Lanett, Lanett Congregational Christian and Plant City Baptist.

McCarty is hoping the National Day of Prayer can become an annual event officially recognized in the city of Lanett each year.