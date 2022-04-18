City of Valley to host Clean Up Valley Day

VALLEY — In past years, local businesses, civic groups, churches and neighborhoods have formed volunteer teams to pick up litter on a Valley street on annual Clean Up Valley Day. It will be taking place on Saturday, April 23, but only one team has volunteered thus far.

“We assign streets for the teams to clean up,” Valley Parks and Recreation Director Laurie Blount said. “But if you want to clean up your neighborhood, that’s okay. If you come by the Community Center by 8 a.m. on Clean Up Day, we will give you gloves and trash bags. If you let us know by April 20, we will give you a free biscuit.”

Anyone who wants information about Clean Up Day can call Blount at the Community Center at (334) 756-5281.

“We really do need people to help us get litter off our roadsides and into the trash cans where it belongs,” Blount said.

During the week of April 18-22, extra trucks will be running to pick up household garbage. The next week, April 25-29, the city’s Public Works Department will be picking up yard trimmings that are left by the curb.

From 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23, any unwanted electrical item with a cord, old tires, old appliances and any other item AmWaste will not pick up can be taken to the Farmers’ Market Pavilion to be hauled away for recycling. For anyone who wants old, unneeded documents destroyed, a Shred-It truck will be at the Pavilion from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 23.

A citywide yard sale will be taking place on Saturday, April 16.

One location at 5907 20th Avenue will have women’s and girls clothes, shoes and household items for sale.

Another location at 2308 30th Street will have tools, toys, clothes and plants for sale.