David Lee “DJ” Core, Jr.

A funeral service for David Core, 40, of Cusseta, Alabama will be held at noon CST on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church at 650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery. Reverend Clifford E. Jones will officiate.

Mr. Core, who passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier in Valley, was born March 10, 1982, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A face covering is required.

He leaves to cherish his memory: two children, Sierra Core and Shonteria Core, both of Jacksonville, Florida; parents, Reverend David Lee and Emma Core of Cusseta; one sister, Stephanie (Dean) Core-Brock of Cusseta; seven uncles: Rubuen Lyons and Jerry Core, both of Augusta, Georgia, Jessie (Molly) Core of Alexander City, Johnny (Ollivette) Core of Tuskegee, Johnny (Tonia) Cochran of Salem, Alabama and Wiley (Marilyn) Cochran and Arthur Core, both of Opelika; five aunts: Fannie King, Patricia (John) Williams, Diane Burton and Lisa Jordan, all of Opelika, and Cathy (Craig) Shannon of Newnan, Georgia; one nephew, O’Khari Moore of Cusseta; one niece, E’Miya Moore of Cusseta; a devoted friend, Mario “Snoop” Walker of Birmingham, and a host of cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing.

Visit www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign the registry.