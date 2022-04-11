EAFD responds to structure fire Monday morning

East Alabama Fire District responded to a structure fire at a residence on 27th Avenue in Valley around 5:45 a.m. Monday morning.

EAFD units arrived on the scene within minutes to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure. An offensive fire attack was initiated, and the fire was extinguished.

The structure received heavy fire damage throughout. No injuries were reported. According to Chief Jacob Geiger, the contents of the structure are considered a total loss. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

EAFD would like to remind all homeowners within our Fire District to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes, and if they need any installed, please give EAFD Station 1 a call at 334-756-7178 to schedule installation of their free smoke alarms.