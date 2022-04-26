EAFD responds to structure fire on MLK in Valley

East Alabama Fire District responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence on MLK Drive in Valley around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to EAFD Chief Jacob Geiger.

EAFD units arrived on the scene within minutes to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure’s front door. Geiger said the structure received heavy fire damage and is considered a total loss.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. EAFD would like to remind all homeowners within our Fire District to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes, and if they need any installed, please call EAFD Station 1 at 334-756-7178 to schedule the installation of free smoke alarms.