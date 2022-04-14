Four area seniors earn AMEA Acholarship

Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) announced in a press release three area students received scholarships through the academic scholarship program and one recipient of the community college/vocational school scholarship.

Madison La’Jai Davis from Lanett High School, Jesilyn Marie Mabrey and Ethan James Plank from Springwood School received the AMEA Academic Scholarship and Bobby Lee Moore from Lanett High School received the AMEA Community College/Vocational School Scholarship.

Forty (40) high school seniors will enroll in a four-year college/university, community college, and/or vocational school in Alabama this year with help from the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) and its 11 Members through the 2022 AMEA Scholarship Program.

Each of the 40 scholarship recipients will receive a $2,500 scholarship for a total of $100,000 awarded in this year’s program. AMEA received 156 scholarship applications for the 2022 program.

Since 1992, AMEA and its Members have provided over $3 million in scholarships to the graduating high school seniors who receive their electric service from AMEA members.

To be eligible for the AMEA scholarships, a student’s family must receive electric service from an AMEA Member city electric utility and the student must attend an Alabama college/university or vocational school.

“We take our role as a good corporate citizen seriously,” said Fred D. Clark, Jr., AMEA President & CEO. “That’s why we, along with our members, support education initiatives, like the AMEA Scholarship Program, that contribute to making our state economically competitive. We congratulate this year’s scholarship winners.”