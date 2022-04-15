Inspire Academy students tour Hyundai-Transys

A group of students and staff from Inspire Academy had the opportunity to visit the Hyundai-Transys Georgia Seating System, LLC on Wednesday. Students learned firsthand what specific needs the Hyundai-Transys representatives are searching for to hire future employees during their visit.

Human Resources Director Robert Carlson took the staff and students on a tour of the Hyundai-Transys plant in West Point.

Hyundai-Transys Georgia Seating System, LLC, is a specialized car seat manufacturer that aims to satisfy customer needs using eco-friendly materials. The company optimizes production in a safe environment for workers to make perfect quality seats for automobiles ranging from the Genesis series, K9, Grandeur (Azera) and the Sonata. Students toured the facility and viewed the finalized seat products on display in the company’s lobby viewing area.

Carlson explained how the company stresses safety in the workplace for its employees. Carlson also detailed how students could apply for jobs with the company offering competitive starting pay, health insurance benefits, 401K packages and paid vacation time.

Some of the job titles and duties introduced to students included multi-craft maintenance technicians, production team members, quality team members, logistics team members and foam team members. The plant employs over 600 workers running three different assembly lines on multiple shifts.

Students viewed assembly line production and automated seat retrieval systems operated by robots and learned about the importance of logistics for meeting market demands. They saw robots being used to manufacture foam production. They also heard input from assembly line team leaders.

Chambers County School District Superintendent Casey Chambley emphasized the work on behalf of the district, developing local business partnerships to support students in pursuing meaningful careers after graduation. Chambley also recognized Dr. Travis Smith and the UNITE, Inc for providing funding for out-of-state travel for students to take the field trip.

Inspire Academy Principal Dr. Tyler Nelson said students also learned about internship opportunities that would give work-based learning potential to partner with Hyundai-Transys while reinforcing career technical education.