James Lanier Keith, 66, of Gainesville, Georgia, a native of West Point and a loving son, brother and friend died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center after a brief illness.

Jim was born February 8, 1954, son of the late Joseph Allen Keith Sr. and the late Iris Lanier Keith. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, John Duncan Keith, and his older brother, Joseph Allen Keith Jr., with whom Jim shared his home as a loving and tireless caregiver during Joe’s final illness in 2013.

A graduate of West Point High School’s Class of 1972, Jim was a talented multi-sport athlete, especially gifted in baseball. After graduation, he continued to play baseball at Southern Union State Community College, where he was scouted by several major league organizations, and later at the University of Georgia. Jim spent an almost 40-year career as a sales representative for the telecommunications industry in the Atlanta and Gainesville areas.

Jim loved golf, sports of all kinds (especially Georgia football and Braves baseball), and the fellowship of an enormous circle of friends. “Jim always made it look easy,” said Scott Crook, a longtime friend from both West Point and Athens. “As an athlete, and as a friend. His goodness was understated, but he was always there if you needed him.”

He is survived by a niece, Caroline Elizabeth Keith of Columbia, South Carolina; a nephew, John William Lanier Keith, serving with the U.S. Air Force in Guam; a loving sister-in-law, Donna Hull Keith of West Point; and countless friends in Athens, Gainesville, Atlanta and the Chattahoochee Valley.

A graveside service will be held at Marseilles Cemetery in West Point on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. EDT.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett.

