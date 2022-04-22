Jean Eastridge Barfield, age 84, of Valley passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

Mrs. Barfield was born on July 5, 1937, in Lee County, Alabama to the late Robert Eastridge and Ruby Williams Eastridge. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Boyd Barfield, and siblings, Bud Eastridge, Roy Eastridge and Russell Eastridge.

Mrs. Barfield was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School classes to the youth and adult groups for many years, always preparing for her next lesson and keeping tedious notes that she kept over the years.

She was affectionately known as “Aunt Jean” or “Granny” to all and her house was always open to friends, family and anyone in need. She often hosted her children’s friends over and formed long-lasting relationships that held strong over the years. Many kept in touch with her and her husband over the years, often stopping by to visit and check on them.

She was an avid reader of mystery and suspense novels and relished the works by Agatha Christie and Mary Higgins Clark. She also loved to read books about the Old West and enjoyed the work of Louis L’Amour. She cherished her copy of the Gone With the Wind and would take it out every few years to read it again.

One of her favorite past times was sewing quilts by hand and cross-stitching the patterns for friends and families to honor special occasions or to simply express her love.

She loved most any sport and different teams but was an avid University of Alabama football fan and an Atlanta Braves fan.

She is survived by her children, Janice Wicker (Roland) and Bill Barfield (Cecilia); siblings, Elsie Siggers, Joe Eastridge, Glen Eastridge, Lois Murphy and Jim Eastridge; grandchildren, Crystal Childs, Roland Wicker, Rachel Scarborough, Nikki Barfield, Russell Barfield and Lauren Barfield; and great-grandchildren, Brad Holmes, Dustin Holmes, Gracie Childs, Jocelyn Wicker, Isaac Scarborough, Luke Littleton, Strider Littleton, Emma Littleton, Ava Booker, Olivia Davis, William Barfield and Boyd Barfield.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel in Valley with interment following in Fairfax Cemetery. Her family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1 p.m. EDT until the service hour. The Reverend Doug Blackmon officiated.

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind message for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Barfield, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

