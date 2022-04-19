Junior ambassadors tackle litter along CR 289

LANETT — On Friday, a total of 13 junior ambassadors picked up litter along a one-mile portion of Chambers County Road 289 from the caution light on North 18th Street toward the Oseligee Creek bridge in Lakeview. They were being supervised by Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carrie Royster, and they were able to fill a dozen or so large trash bags with unsightly litter.

The portion of CR 289 (a.k.a. Fredonia Road) between Lanett and Lakeview has a bad littering problem. Any help in getting litter off the roadsides is a good deed for the community and for a short while at least improves the road’s appearance.

The chamber’s junior ambassadors are high school students from area schools. An application process to be a junior ambassador begins in September, and approximately 40 students are selected each year. Under the guidance of the chamber ambassadors, the junior representatives have the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to the community while learning the value of volunteerism. For many junior ambassadors, it’s the first step in lifelong volunteerism and community service.

Chamber ambassadors are goodwill representatives to help build chamber membership, which now stands at 269 local businesses.

Each year there is a “Junior Ambassador of the Year” award with the winner receiving a laptop computer.