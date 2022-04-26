LaFayette High seniors visit solar project

The Chambers County School District recently partnered with SOLV Energy to coordinate a field trip to visit the company’s AL-Solar project located in the city of LaFayette, according to a CCSD press release. SOLV Energy staff hosted the LaFayette High School 2022 senior class on Thursday afternoon.

The field trip was coordinated as part of recognizing Earth Day, which was first recognized in 1970.

Students were reminded of the importance of protecting the environment while living lives to sustain our resources. The seniors were treated to a fence line tour of the facilities overlooking the vast solar energy farm surrounding the outskirts of the LaFayette city limits. They viewed the high-voltage substation and utility solar panels over multiple fields.

The tour was led by a former LHS graduate Devon Mackey, who serves the SOLV Energy corporation as a business operations coordinator. The seniors were joined by LHS counselor LaWendy Willis, who chaperoned the tour.

The AL-Solar project site covers over 1,100 acres and is the largest solar energy initiative in the state of Alabama.

SOLV Energy is recognized as an industry-leading solar contractor managing sites in 26 states across the United states. The company is committed to renewable energy initiatives with a goal of providing cleaner power, better jobs and brighter futures for the communities they serve.