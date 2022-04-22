Lanett arrest reports for April 22

Jakobe Lamar Caldwell, age 19, of Valley was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Jarez Kenqai Carlisle, age 24 of Valley was charged with Failing to Appear-Traffic for Driving while Suspended and 2 counts of Failure to Pay for Driver’s License not in Possession and Youthful Offender.

Bradley Timothy Brown, age 29, of Lanet was charged with 4 counts of Failing to Appear-Traffic for No Tag on a Utility Trailer, Improper Tail Lights on a Trailer, Expired Tag, and Driving while Suspended through Valley Police Department.

Daniel Trujillo Lopez, age 21, of Ozark was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Carrying a Concealed Pistol without a Permit.