Lanett arrest reports for April 25

NeGaijana Williams, 22, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Joseph Holmes, 34, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Antavious Boyd, 28, of West Point, GA arrested for Failure to Appear.

Divorsky Traylor, 29, of Opelika, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Mekias Heath, 29, of Cusseta, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Roy James, 62, of Five Points, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Tarvarus Brooks, 36, of Lafayette, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Tyler Clark, 25, of Valley, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.

Jerry Ferrell, 56, of Lanett, AL arrested for Attempting to Elude, Public Intoxication.