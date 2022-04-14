Lanett seniors take part in Easter bonnet parade

LANETT — Lanett Senior Center participants got into the spirit of the Easter season on Tuesday by participating in an Easter bonnet parade. And it just wasn’t for the ladies; the men were wearing fancy hats, too.

Lanett Fire & EMS Chief Johnny Allen judged the contest. Floy Aikens was the winner, Betty Travick was second and Zil Maxi third. Chief Allen jokingly disqualified Recreation Director Trent McCants for coming to the parade well attired but a little late. Tristan Meadows of the Lanett Recreation Department received an honorable motion award for wearing a black and gold Lanett Panthers ball cap.

The first, second and third-place winner each received a gift card to Kroger.

Maxi wore a very colorful men’s traditional dubaku from his native Nigeria, Travick a stylish butterfly-shaped hat and Aikens managed the trick of having an Easter bonnet on the side of her head.

“I don’t see how she kept it on,” Allen said. “She must have had it pinned on.”

Aikens said she would forgive him for that.

“I just about raised him,” she said.

Site Manager Sandra Thornton sang the well known “In Your Easter Bonnet” song as the group was on parade.

All the seniors enjoyed taking part in the on-site Easter walk.

“Everybody’s a winner today,” Thornton said. “All of you looked absolutely beautiful. Doing fun things like this is what keeps you young.”

The seniors have fun walks every morning before taking part in board games and dominoes. They plan to have an Easter party on Thursday. They will then take a holiday break for Easter. The center will be closed on Friday and Monday before reopening on Tuesday.