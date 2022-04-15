Lanett’s Breanna Glaze signs to play basketball at Bishop State

With her Lanett teammates looking on and her family to either side, Lanett High Schools Breanna Glaze thanked them all for their support before picking up the pen and signing her letter of intent to play basketball at Bishop State in Mobile.

“First off, I want to thank God, my mother for always pushing me, my family for always cheering me on,” Glaze said. “I really appreciate all the blood, sweat and tears we all sacrificed to get to this point of a long journey.”

Powered by her jump shot, Glaze finished her senior season averaging 9.9 points per game. Lady Wildcats head coach Adria Harris said that jump shot is one of the many things she liked about Glaze.

“While recruiting Bre, I was impressed with her poise as a player and her jump shot is one-of-a-kind,” Harris said. “We are extremely excited to have Breanna on board to be a Lady Wildcat at Bishop State. Bre’s game is really versatile, and she will bring a lot of talent and skill to the team. We hope to see her elevate on every level. Our primary goal at Bishop is to push our student-athletes and help them develop and grow to the next level on and off the court. Her future is extremely bright, and we are happy to see her shine at her new home here at Bishop State.”