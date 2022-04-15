Lanett’s Markavious Atkinson signs to play basketball at Gadsden State

Decked out in Gadsden State red and white, Lanett’s Markavious Atkinson signed his letter of intent to continue playing at the collegiate level with the Cardinals. Atkinson says it was the support and investment in players that led him to Gadsden State.

“Really, just how they treated me when I was up there,” Atkinson said. “They showed much love. I love the program, the coaches there, they are supportive, they all work hard investing in players, and they get them off to D-1 schools.”

Atkinson is grateful for the coaches at Lanett and the way they brought out his confidence and hopes to bring that confidence to Gadsden State.

Atkinson will join former Panther Kintavious Dozier on the court, something Cardinal Coach Deddric Tarver is looking forward to.

“He’ll be playing with one of his former teammates Kintavious Dozier,” Tarver said. “It will help me knowing we have another similar Kintavious Dozier.”

The expectations for Atkinson are high at Gadsden State, as Tarver says he looks for him to contribute immediately.

“We are excited to have him,” Tarver said. “We are looking for him to actually come in and get right on the floor for us. We watched him in the state tournament here in Birmingham, and he fit our system. He can score on three levels, and that’s what we are looking for him to do this year.”

The Cardinals play a four in and one out, so Atkinson will likely play on the wing.